MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A retired Memphis Police officer was found dead on Falcon Cove in Westwood, our sources say
At 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call on Falcon Cove, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, a man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.
FOX13 is following this story and will continue to keep it updated.
