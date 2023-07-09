Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A retired Memphis Police officer was found dead on Falcon Cove in Westwood, our sources say

At 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call on Falcon Cove, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, a man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

