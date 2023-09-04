PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A retired Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper was killed Monday morning while assisting a crash on a state highway, officials said.
Michael Griffin, of Ripley, Miss., stopped to check on a driver in a two-vehicle crash on Mississippi Highway 6 in Panola County, according to the state's Department of Public Safety.
The crash was reported about 11 a.m. after a 2016 F-150, driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Jackson, of Southaven, Miss., was traveling west on Highway 6 collided with a 2002 Lincoln LS driven by 64-year-old Dewitt Cole, of Sardis, Miss.
The Lincoln rolled on top of the 62-year-old Griffin as he was trying to assist in the crash, officials said, adding that he was on his way to the state capital in Jackson.
Officials said that he died at the scene.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves released the following statement about Griffin, who retired from MHP in 2021:
“Mike Griffin was family to Elee and me, and I’m devastated by the news of the tragic accident that took his life this morning. But I’m not in the least bit surprised he was on the side of the road trying to help someone in need - because that was just the kind of person he was. All day and every day….a Marine, a State Trooper, a servant of God, and just an all-around good dude. He loved his country, and he loved Mississippi (and he loved the Ole Miss Rebels) - but his true loves were Edna and Olivia. He never missed an opportunity to update me on how Edna was doing and how proud he was of Olivia. My heart breaks for both of them as I pray for God’s protection over them in these dark and difficult days.”
Even after his retirement, officials said, he served as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi, officials said.
Griffin is survived by his wife Edna and daughter Olivia.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives