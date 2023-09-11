WATCH: Rifle shots fired near University of Memphis after midnight, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunshots were reported near the University of Memphis campus just after midnight Monday, Sept. 11.

The area was considered clear as of about 4 a.m., UofM reported.

The UofM campus police issued a message on its Warning Alert notification texting system asking everyone to stay inside after shots were reported at Highland Road and Watauga Avenue.

Officers searched for a man dressed in dark clothing who had a rifle, including several properties along Highland, Memphis Police said.

The alert was made just before 1 a.m.

