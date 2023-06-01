MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four children are dead after a two-story apartment fire in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Memphis Fire went to a fire at approximately 2:57 p.m., on East Alston Avenue, off E.H. Crump Boulevard.
The children were 1, 3, 4 and 5, according to the children's grandfather. Their grandfather told FOX13 that the 3-year-old just celebrated a birthday on May 30, the day before the fire.
MFD said that the children were found in the back bedroom of the apartment.
The fire started accidentally, between the kitchen and one of the bedrooms, due to a rigged wire, MFD said.
Neighbor Kenneth Wright told FOX13 that he tried to save the children and, had he known where the children were, he would have backed his truck up into the building to use his pressure washer and rescue them.
"I'm always head first when it comes to safety and trying to rescue or save somebody," Wright said.
Wright said that a man flagged him down as the fire roared and asked for his help. He said that he found his fire extinguisher wouldn't work and ran next door to the Mapco for another one.
"Initially, I heard the kids crying the first time. But, when I came back the second time with the second extinguisher and I started deploying the fire extinguisher, I didn't hear the kids crying anymore," Walker said.
Overall, 50 members of the fire department made the scene of the deadly fire.
The fire also caused a total of $52,000 in damage, MFD said.
"As I was getting closer, it just kept getting hot and hot," Walker said. "I just wish I could have done more to at least get one out."
Memphis Fire said that the cause of the fire was electrical.
On Thursday morning, firefighters were back on the scene of the fire due to a passerby seeing smoke coming from the windows.
MFD spent more time there on Thursday, handing out free smoke alarms to the community.
MFD said it was unclear if the apartment unit had a smoke detector.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 children dead in South Memphis apartment fire, MFD says
- Young Dolph murder suspect found with drugs, phone in jail, SCSO says
- Proposed food stamp changes would add work requirements for older Americans
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives