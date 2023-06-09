Rims, tires among $30K in products stolen from Covington Pike auto store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two more smash-and-grab robberies.
And they happened in an area where thieves had hit multiple businesses last week.
RNR Tire Express on Covington Pike was the site of break-ins two days in a row.
The manager of the tires custom store told FOX13 that thieves drove a truck into four windows of the business early Friday.
That was after crooks smashed the windows of this very same shop early Thursday.
RNR Tire manager James Clayton got a call early Thursday that his was broken into.
He said that the surveillance camera inside the shop shows several suspects smashing through the front windows just before 4:30 a.m.
Memphis Police said rims and tires were among $30,000 of merchandise stolen.
Then, about 3:15 a.m. Friday, they were back for more.
Clayton said this time they drove a truck into the window.
China Watins, a community member, said that she wasn't surprised this happened twice.
"People are always breaking in, like, these businesses," she said. "Like, next door got broken into as well. So I just recommend everybody get the gates put over their windows."
The break-in, though, continues a string of recent burglaries along that stretch of road in Raleigh.
One June 1, burglars tried, but failed to break into a business at 2421 Covington Pike.
On June 2, burglars broke into Madison Automotive at 2457 Covington Pike about 2:30 a.m., police said.
In that incident, surveillance video captured by a nearby business shows about a dozen cars pulling into the parking lot and about 40 people wearing ski masks.
One of them climbed into the business's glass window, but an alarm scared them away, video shows.
Nearby, about 20 burglars tried to break into Carz In. of Memphis at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Covington Pike and a Cash America store, also on Covington Pike.
Memphis Police told FOX13 on June 2 that they have been unable to connect the robberies to the same suspects.
