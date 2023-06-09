MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Criminals broke into another auto-related business on Covington Pike overnight, police said.
Memphis Police responded just after 3 a.m. June 9 to a break-in at RNR Tire Express.
The location is 2919 Covington Pike.
The store's manager told FOX13 that almost $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, and that it was the second consecutive day that the group of thieves hit the business.
Around 10 cars pulled up to the store, with one used to ram into the store's front window, the manager said.
Police said about 20 masked burglars wearing gloves jumped out of several cars before stealing rims, tires and other products worth about $35,000. They also stole about $200 from a cash drawer, police added.
Police said that one of the vehicles was a silver Infinity with Tennessee tag 957BHTK.
Other vehicles in the burglary included a silver Doge Ram, a white Ford Fusion, a black Chevy, a black Silverado and a black Mercedes Benz, police said.
The break-in, though, continues a string of recent burglaries along that stretch of road in Raleigh.
One June 1, burglars tried, but failed to break into a business at 2421 Covington Pike.
On June 2, burglars broke into Madison Automotive at 2457 Covington Pike about 2:30 a.m., police said.
In that incident, surveillance video captured by a nearby business shows about a dozen cars pulling into the parking lot and about 40 people wearing ski masks.
One of them climbed into the business's glass window, but an alarm scared them away, video shows.
Nearby, about 20 burglars tried to break into Carz In. of Memphis at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Covington Pike and a Cash America store, also on Covington Pike.
Memphis Police told FOX13 on June 2 that they have been unable to connect the robberies to the same suspects.
