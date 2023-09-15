MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Rolling blackouts, downed power lines, outages during intense summer heat; you name it, we’ve seen it in Memphis this year.
These situations have many pointing fingers at MLGW and the city’s aging infrastructure. When you run into these issues, you might let out your anger on a customer service representative.
An East Memphis woman, however, is showing her frustration in a pretty unique way - and just in time for Halloween.
Spooky, scary skeletons are hanging out in Karen Derefinko’s yard in Sea Isle Park. What those skeletons are looking at, though, is even scarier than the living dead: it’s a weather forecast with a storm headed straight for Memphis.
“These folks in the living room also have a flashlight and a cooler,” Derefinko said. “Those of us who have been in this situation know the importance of those things.”
Derefinko takes her Halloween decorating seriously. Every year, she aims to win the Sea Isle Park Neighborhood Association’s decorating contest.
This year, she is using her yard as a platform to show her feelings about Memphis Light Gas and Water, inspired partly by her experience constantly losing power after storms.
“When we lost it after the last storm, we were without power for three days,” Derefinko said. “Running on a generator for that long is really, really difficult.”
Her display features a graveyard with a tombstone that reads “RIP MEMPHIS INFRASTRUCTURE” and even skeleton linemen working to get the power back on.
“And this is not a statement against the workers of MLGW,” she said. “I feel for them. I don’t think they’re paid enough. But we could probably use better structure in Memphis.”
Derefinko said after all the outages and billing issues Memphians have seen this year, she thought people might connect with the display. She was right.
She said people stop by every day to tell her how much they like it.
“I figured if there was a nightmare for this year that I wanted to put on display in the yard, it was probably this one,” she said.
Behind all the humor in her decor, though, is a very real frustration felt by many.
“It's strange to think that we’re living in a major city and have to deal with problems like this,” Derefinko said.
