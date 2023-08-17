GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Closure of a well-travelled road in the City of Germantown is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Dogwood Road, between Pinnacle Creek and Radford Road, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Germantown officials say.
During the closure, Public Works crews will be removing five trees that are too close to drivers along the street's right of way.
