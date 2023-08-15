DeSoto County, Miss. - Road construction is closing an intersection in the unincorporated western area of DeSoto County.
Starting today, Aug. 15, through Nov. 15, State Road 301 at Star Landing Road will be closed, officials with the Miss. Department of Transportation (MDOT) say.
Work will begin on making safety improvements at the intersection's roundabout, located a few miles east of Lake Cormorant High School.
Motorist are advised to use the detours visible on road signs.
The northbound lane of SR 301 detours is I-69 west to US-61 Highway north, to SR 302 east; the southbound State Route 301 detour is State Route 302 west, to US-61 south to I-69 east.
Motorists are advised by MDOT to drive slowly and remain on high alert for roadside construction workers, as well as changing road conditions.
