MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars who is allegedly responsible for a string of armed robberies in the Cooper Young District.
Three robberies occurred from April 20 until May 15 by the same individual, police said.
Justin Roberts, 35, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, criminal attempted robbery and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Three people and two teenagers were walking on South Cox Street near Young Avenue on April 20 when a man got out of a red car and asked them for a gas can and money.
After they declined, he approached two of the adults a second time, demanding money and threatening to kill them.
The two people ran away and hid behind a building.
On April 15, a man at a residence on Young Avenue told police he was robbed while loading items into his car.
Pointing a gun, the alleged robber took $20 from the man's wallet and cell phone, in which he failed to electronically transfer $500 from a Cash App.
He returned the man's wallet and phone.
On April 21st, a man was in his backyard on Young Avenue when a man asked, then demanded his wallet while pointing a handgun.
He punched the resident in his face, then stole the unconscious man's wallet, cash, credit cars and his driver's license.
Surveillance video captured the man and he matched the description from victims in the prior robberies, police said.
Roberts was arrested on Carnes Street. He waived his Miranda rights and admitted to the April 20th attempted robbery and driving the same red car.
He was identified by witnesses in a police photo lineup.
Records showed police that he was a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to robbery in 2018.
His bond was set at $10,000.
