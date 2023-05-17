WATCH: Frida's employees robbed at gunpoint while opening restaurant, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Employees of Frida's were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning as they were opening the restaurant, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 9:30 a.m. to the Mexican restaurant on Madison Avenue in Midtown after the robbers rushed through the back doors.

Police said that the robbery happened as workers were going through their morning routine and unloading delivery truck items.

Two men held everyone inside at gunpoint as they "pushed" through the restaurant, police said.

Police said that one robber held an employee at gunpoint and told her to open the cash register.

The employee couldn't get the register to open before "the suspects just yanked the case/box out of the register system and fled the restaurant." They made off with about $300, police said. 

Friday's Restaurant Robbery Suspects

Memphis Police said these are the two men who robbed Frida's Mexican restaurant on Madison Avenue around 9 a.m. on May 15, 2023. 

The robbers took off in a late-model tan Ford Fusion, police said.

Those thieves were two men, one about 6-foot-3 and one about 5-foot-9, MPD said. 

