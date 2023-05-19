MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bandits followed, then shot a man servicing money at businesses' ATMs before taking his safe containing $120,000.
A man at the Save Market at 1648 Oakwood St. near Hollywood Street in North Memphis, was carjacked, shot and robbed on May 17, police said.
After servicing the store's ATM, he was assaulted walking to his Honda by two men who approached from behind.
After the men left the scene, one of them fired a gunshot that struck the man in his back before driving away.
Inside the car was a safe containing $120,000.
Store video surveillance showed police that there were three armed men who arrived at the store ahead of the worker's arrival in two cars, a Nissan Altima and red Honda Accord.
More video showed the three men following the worker from one business to another before allegedly assaulting him at Safe Market.
MPD Task Force Officers helped locate the Altima and Accord at a residence's driveway on Paullus Road.
Royce Newsome and Alvin Anthony were arrested after their descriptions matched those in the video images at the scene.
The safe with all the money was recovered by police.
Newsome waived his Miranda rights and admitted to owning the Altima, and a check on his phone records showed that he was present at the crime scene.
Background checks showed officers he was a convicted felon, pleading guilty in September 2018 to criminal attempt with voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Newsome, 33, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, two counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, being a convicted felony in possession of a handgun, conspiracy of aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Anthony, 32, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, two counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy of aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and possession of a prohibited weapon.
