MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are seeking help from the public with information about a robbery of gas station.
Two men entered the Valero gas station at the 4100 block of Airways Boulevard on July 18 about 4:30 p.m.
Both went up to the counter in face coverings, and one of them pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money form the cash register.
He took the cash, then ran away with the second men who served as the lookout.
Surveillance video at the store captured the crime.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.. Or you can submit tips via the mobile app called "P3 Tips."