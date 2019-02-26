Robbery ends with deadly shooting in Whitehaven, man charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that stemmed from a robbery in Whitehaven.
Dontavious Whitfield is charged with the first-degree murder in the death of Kordedris Overton. The charge stems from a shooting on February 25, 2019 on Graceland Drive.
RELATED: Robbery victim shot, killed in Whitehaven, police say
Martavious Washington – who was also a victim – told police he was in a car with Overton. He said the pair was giving Whitfield a ride home.
They stopped the car in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive. Washington and Overton got out of the car, at which point the suspect pointed a gun at the victims and demanded their belongings, according to the arrest affidavit.
Washington told police Overton tried to drive off, but another suspect walked up and started shooting at the car. Overton was struck by the gunfire and was rushed to Regional One, but he died because of his injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man accused of murdering ex who was trying to end their relationship, police say
- Large reward offered for information after 2 people found dead inside burned-out car
- University of Memphis building $25 million recreation facility
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Washington identified Whitfield in a photo lineup as a suspect in the case, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.
Police are still searching for the second suspect.
MPD released photos of a “person of interest” in the case. They said the individual – who was seen at a local gas station – was at the crime scene when the murder occurred.
PHOTO: Person wanted for questioning in deadly Whitehaven shooting
Investigators have not called this person a suspect, only a “person of interest” with whom they would like to speak.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}