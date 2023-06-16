WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Drivers beware: The Ark. Dept. of Transportation will be conducting a routine inspection of the railroad overpass on I-40 in West Memphis starting Monday, June 19.
Expect slow, but continual traffic, according to road officials.
The inspection, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., will cause lane closures through Wednesday, June 21, but at least one lane in each direction should remain open for traffic.
The closures will start in the eastbound direction and then move to the westbound one.
The use of barrels, message boards and signs will alert drivers.
The overpass is located between mile markers 282 and 283.
More travel information can be found at idrivearkansas.com or ARDOT.gov
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4-year-old girl with feeding tube missing from home, police say
- Man who was person of interest in Young Dolph's murder shot to death, sources say
- Justin Pearson declares victory in District 86 primary
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives