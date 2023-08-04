MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For 37 years, Floyd and Roxy Miller have been grilling up their much-heralded hamburgers for customers at Roxie's Downtown in Memphis restaurant.
The Shelby County Commission honored the the family business on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after the Millers recently announced their retirement.
The Millers opened their business in 1986 and in addition to selling groceries, it became known for their homemade breakfast and soul food lunch menu selections.
Many regular customers consider their burgers among some of the best sold in the city; others call it a "hidden gem" due to the fact that it's locally owned with little planned fanfare or advertising.
Popularity spread over the years by word of mouth and on social media.
The couple said they will continue to serve burgers until the Roxie's location at 520 North Third Street is sold so they can remove their cooking aprons for good.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Husband of missing Cordova woman pleads guilty to murder 4 years later
- Crash with MATA bus sends four people to hospital
- Mid-South contractors allege Millennia Companies has problems paying bills
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives