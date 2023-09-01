WATCH: Over 1K ran in honor of Eliza Fletcher a year after her abduction while on a jog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scores of runners, joggers and walkers were expected to participate in an emotionally charged run Friday morning under the stars.

The second annual "Finish Liza's Run" started around 4:30 a.m. near the University of Memphis campus.

Many arrived after 3 a.m. and candles were lit at the scene as a memorial for Eliza Fletcher, the woman whom the race honors.

The 8-mile run's started at Central Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard.

The run is in memory of Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher, mother and wife who was abducted on a pre-dawn route near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022, and later found murdered.

A man has been charged with the crimes.

