MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scores of runners, joggers and walkers were expected to participate in an emotionally charged run Friday morning under the stars.
The second annual "Finish Liza's Run" started around 4:30 a.m. near the University of Memphis campus.
Many arrived after 3 a.m. and candles were lit at the scene as a memorial for Eliza Fletcher, the woman whom the race honors.
This is incredible. Thousands showed up to Finish Liza’s Race. These runners took off at 4:20, the time Eliza Fletcher started her morning when she was kidnapped and later murdered. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/jjhbsTJBTe— Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) September 1, 2023
The 8-mile run's started at Central Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard.
The run is in memory of Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher, mother and wife who was abducted on a pre-dawn route near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022, and later found murdered.
A man has been charged with the crimes.
