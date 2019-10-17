Saint Francis Hospital extending hours, holding special event for mammograms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis hospital is holding a special event to make sure every woman in the Mid-South has a chance to get a mammogram.
Saint Francis Hospital is extending its hours at three different locations on October 25.
Mammos 'TIL Midnight will happen from 4 p.m. until midnight at the Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis Women's Center, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett Imaging Center.
You can schedule a mammogram here.
According to the hospital, "There aren't a lot of hours in the day, and sometimes it feels like you spend them all taking care of someone else. That's why we're adding hours to our day to take care of you. Mammos 'Til Midnight is the ultimate "me time"—a nice glass of wine and hors d'oeuvres for you, and a mammogram for your health. Join us October 25, and let us spend our time on you."
