MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For over a century, The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South has been committed to serving those in need in the Mid-South.
Efforts include providing support and resources to individuals and families in crisis, including shelter for those experiencing homelessness, meals for disaster victims, and much more.
In 1954, the week of Nov. 18-Dec. 4 (now recognized in May) was declared by Congress and proclaimed by Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week.
To commemorate National Salvation Army Week, The Salvation Army of Memphis will be hosting its 3rd Annual Kettle365 Telethon on Thursday, May 18.
The Kettle365 Campaign aims to raise funds to support the social services programs at The Purdue Center of Hope, and The Salvation Army of Memphis hopes to raise $25,000 during this year’s telethon.
To help achieve this goal, The Salvation Army is partnering with International Paper.
IP will match telethon donations up to $10,000 as this year's Presenting Sponsor. All proceeds raised during the telethon will go towards supporting those in need in our community.
To make a donation, potential supporters can call 901-729-8022 on May 18 or donate online at Kettle365.org.
The Salvation Army's work in Memphis and in more than 130 countries around the world