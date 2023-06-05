MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Organizers have arranged a march for Saturday, June 10, to galvanize concerned residents around a network of organizations in place helping with pressing issues facing the Bluff City.
The SAVE901 event is being called a "rallying cry," said SAVE901 founder Bishop Jerry Taylor, a Church of God in Christ Bishop in Tennessee's fifth jurisdiction.
"Our overall effort is a reminder of the power and progress realized when we embrace the reality that community challenge require solutions where the community itself helps to play a significant role," Taylor said in a release.
The march will start at the Historic Mason Temple, 938 Mason Street, at 10 a.m., and end at a rally planned at the National Civil Rights Museum.
The march will highlight five non-profits already in place that can be utilized to address poverty-related issues like medical care, public safety, education, homelessness and families.
Organizations promoted include MIFA, AGAPE, Lifeline to Success, the Shelby County Health Dept. and Memphis Allies.
“When many people see the troubles facing Memphis, there is often an automatic reaction to hold public officials accountable on one hand and pray on the other hand. And yes, these are absolutely valid responses that we should do.” Taylor said.
“But it is our vision to have us all think more broadly about what we can do as individuals and as groups to address the challenges and support those organizations that do.”
