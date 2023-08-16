MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scammers are finding more creative ways to swindle you out of your money.
The latest trick: ripping reputable businesses' information off the internet, then tricking you into paying deposits and scheduling appointments.
Last year FOX13 did a story about a hair salon owner in Memphis who said customers placed online deposits for hair appointments only to show up and learn they had no appointment and they had been scammed.
Now, we have learned that the problem continues.
"We do not take any deposits. We take no money online period," owner of African Hair Braiding in Orange Mound, Olayinka Robinson, said.
But time and again Olayinka Robinson said customers have fallen victim to this scam.
"Somebody will come in and say, 'Is there a Tiffany here? We pay some amount online,'" said Robinson.
Robinson said the victims are asked to Cash App up to one hundred dollars to secure an appointment at her hair salon. They show up and learn they have been duped.
"The biggest red flag from a consumer standpoint would be if someone wants you to pay via Cash App," said Daniel Irwin with Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
Irwin said this is a common scam. He advised customers to do their due diligence.
"Scammers will impersonate reputable businesses; usually hi-jacking or taking over their social media accounts, creating all new social media accounts for that business owner unbeknownst to that business owner," said Irwin.
Irwin suggested business owners lay out their terms of service on their websites.
"That way people can go to your real Facebook page, they can go to your real social media page and find out we don't take deposits and if we do, we don't take them only via cash app," said Irwin.
Irwin also encouraged customers to get a receipt following any transactions.
"We advise no one please pay any money because there are scammers and we do not want to lose customers," said Robinson.
