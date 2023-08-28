MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scammers are sending out barcodes to trick Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers out of their money, MLGW said.

The utility company warned customers to be on the lookout for scammers after receiving reports that crooks posing as MLGW employees were sending customers a barcode via text message and asking the customers to go to Walgreens or Walmart to make payments.

"As a reminder to customers, MLGW representatives will never call and demand money," the company said in a press release.

The scam is making its rounds as many MLGW customers are trying to catch up on months of delayed payments.

FOX13 spoke to some customers who hadn't received a single utility bill in 2023. MLGW began sending out those delayed payments in August.

Payment plans are available for customers who suddenly find themselves on the hook for months' worth of utilities.

MLGW also emphasized that bill payments are accepted by phone by calling 1-866-315-0277, using MLGW's My Account feature, at authorized pay agents (www.mlgw.agents.com) or at a Community Office, not by barcodes sent via text.

