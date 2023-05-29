MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A business owner shot and injured a man who pointed rifle at customers.
Aaron Brown, 21, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, police said.
Customers were inside a shop on May 27 about 3:30 p.m. on the 560 block on McLemore, near Soulsville.
Brown walked up to the location with a rifle in hand, police said.
He first approached a driver of a Cadillac that pulled up as he arrived and told him, according to the witness, that he should leaving it running, "I'm taking it."
He forced the driver, with weapon pointed, into the shop.
The business owner, who told police he was "scared" seeing Brown raising he rifle, got a pistol and fired shots at Brown.
Brown ran away.
Police officers found Brown, injured in arm, nearby and outside of a church.
No one else was injured and no one else was charged.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives