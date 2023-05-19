SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Days following the possible overdose deaths of two teen high school girls, a vigil got underway to remember their lives.
A balloon release was hosted by Fayette-Ware High School students and staff in memory of Alyssa Thorne and Tarah Bertrand. The teens’ deaths now sparking a larger conversation among school board members.
District 2 Fayette County School Board member James Vlasaty is asking that the board remove the 180-day suspension policy that’s in place for campus drug offenses, suggesting a much harsher consequence of expulsion.
Vlasaty made his point at a Thursday night school board workshop meeting where he told fellow board members things can’t continue to be done in the manner they are currently, if schools want to prevent future premature deaths.
“We want expulsion. I want expulsion.” Vlasaty continued that the 180-day suspension is not enough.
“We know kids make mistakes, but the bottom line is now we are incurring deaths and we just can’t tolerate that.” Vlasaty asking that the district’s Disciplinary Hearing Authority, which determines how students will be penalized, make some amendments. The board member is calling for a review of the zero tolerance and disciplinary policies.
“What I’m seeing is not working, so my stance is expulsion. The 180 days, it’s just not working and since Tuesday we know that.”
Superintendent Versie Hamlett responded to Vlasaty’s concerns. In the meeting, Hamlett agreed to pull the said policies for review. A review could happen as soon as the next board meeting.
