MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board leaders sent a letter about its search for a new superintendent of schools to parents Wednesday, June 14, acknowledging "frustration" for many with the process.
The letter also asks for their understanding while the search continues.
The message follows another contentious meeting about the search for the Board when vice chairman of the board, Sheleah Harris, resigned over a disagreement about language over qualifications for the next candidate.
REALTED: WHAT HAPPENS NEXT IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH AFTER SUDDEN RESIGNATION BY MSCS VICE CHAIR
That language stipulates that any qualified candidate considered must possess experience in teaching and school administration or work experience totaling at least 10.
Harris objected to the phrase that a candidate need not professional experience related to education.
The letter concludes that the Board is "committed to finding the best individual to drive academic growth and positive change."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed
- Man shot to death in Orange Mound, police say
- New lead in case of pregnant woman shot to death in Walgreens parking lot
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives