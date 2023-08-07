School bus crash sends one person to hospital, MFD says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital, officials said.
According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), firefighters responded just before 4:20 p.m. to a crash between a school bus and a truck at Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard near Memphis International Airport.
MFD said that one person was taken to Methodist South Hospital. The person's condition is unknown.
Memphis Police said no children were on the bus.
No other details were released.
