MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Following violent incidents at two of Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ football jamborees earlier this week, more schools celebrated the start of the season Friday night. Millington, Bartlett, Collierville, Houston and Arlington high schools faced off for bragging rights under the Friday night lights.
The superintendent at Millington Municipal Schools told FOX13 safety was a top priority, citing a wide range of safety measures he said were planned long before the recent violence.
“Those kids deserve the right to shine on Friday night and I’m looking forward to it for our cheer, our athletes and our fans,” superintendent Bo Griffin said.
Griffin said he was disappointed to see the clips of violence from Thursday night’s jamborees. He believes the vast majority of fans were just trying to enjoy the return of high school football, not cause a problem.
“It’s a negative thing, but it doesn’t really show that 95% of people there were doing the right thing,” he said.
Even so, the Shelby County Mobile Command Center was parked outside the stadium, police were stationed on every street, extra lights were set up and each participating school was asked to bring its SRO.
Griffin said all that is necessary to handle the crowd of thousand at the jamboree, even if everyone is well-intentioned.
“Well, number one, it’s Friday night football,” he said. “When the lights come on, everybody comes out and celebrates.”
Fans said there wasn’t a chance the violence at other events was going to stop them from showing out.
“I’m a big football fan so from the cradle to the grave,”Shelaina Downey said. “I’m always going to support football.”
Downey said she has waited a long time to once again enjoy the epic highs and lows of high school football and support her home team.
“Go Millington Trojans,” she said.
