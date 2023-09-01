MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More law enforcement officers, metal detectors, wands – these were just some of the extra security measures we saw at one high school football game Friday night after a threat made on social media.
Memphis Shelby County Schools sent out an automated message to parents hours before the game.
It said in part, “We have been made aware of a social media post alleging a threat at White Station High School football game this evening at Cordova High School. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be extra officers from the district’s safety and security team, Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Dozens of officers were scattered in the parking lot, near entrances and exits.
People attending said it did make them feel safer.
“I had no idea about the threat until I heard about it from my principal. I feel more secure now,” said 16-year-old Kelsie Gaither, a student at White Station High School.
Evan Whitehead, who attended the game with a friend, said, “Hearing the threats makes you worry about your safety.”
This threat came weeks after a previous shooting at Cordova High School.
On Aug. 10, there were shots fired at a football jamboree. No reported injuries, but multiple people were arrested.
RELATED: Adult, 3 children charged after shots fired outside Cordova football jamboree
Memphis Shelby County Schools board member Mauricio Calvo attended Friday’s game with his son, who is a student at White Station High School.
He said he also came to make sure there was a difference in security.
“I trust our staff but I came here just to ensure that and my son is here. The police presence is very obvious, we want everyone to feel safe at our events,” Calvo said.
He said the hope is the heightened police presence alone is enough to deter anyone from crime or from carrying out the online threat.
“It concerned me," he said. "But at the end of the day, we need to continue to live ... we can only do that if the right systems are put in place.”
Calvo added that they’re also discussing having more lighting in the parking lots of these games and also having security and law enforcement stay later.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown woman says cell phone store employee ordered food on her device
- Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud and forgery, TBI says
- TCU student from Germantown shot and killed in Texas, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives