WYNNE, Ark. - In a media release acquired by FOX13, Wynne school officials announced plans for students ahead of the 2023–2024 school year.
The temporary site for Wynne High School will not be completed before the start of the school year due to weather delays and other issues, officials said.
Due to this, Juniors and Seniors will be at the High School Campus, and Freshmen and Sophomores will be at the EACC Technical Center.
The students will be there Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
