MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A weekend roll through of severe storms including 75 mph winds, shut down several businesses.
The Shelby County Health Department facility on Sycamore View Road and the Millington Clinic are closed to a power outage.
This closure includes Environmental Health offices, the Vital Records east office, and the Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, the health department said in a media release.
No other services are affected at this time.
All patients with appointments at the Shelby Crossing Clinic will be rescheduled and Environmental Health Bureau staff members will work from alternative locations.
The Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Macon Cove Campus and Gill Center are temporarily closed, the school announced Monday.
The closure is for in-person classes and campus operations and will shift to virtual learning and work.
This is due to a power outage from the severe weather that rolled through Memphis and the Mid-South over the weekend.
The school also announced that the other Southwest campuses were not impacted and will remain open.
Students and employees should stay tuned to their Southwest email for updates on when the Macon Cove Campus and Gill Center will return to on-campus classes and operations.
For more information, call the college at 901-333-5000.
The other schools experiencing closures are Arlington Community Schools, Bartlett City Schools, Lakeland Schools, Fayette County Public Schools, Clarksdale Municipal School District, Millington Municipal Schools, and Helena West Central High School.
According to Bartlett Police, the Youth Academy scheduled to start today, June 26, would be canceled due to severe weather.
Memphis Libraries also announced that the Bartlett Public Library and the East Shelby Branch Library would be closed on Monday, June 26, due to a lack of power.
The City of Memphis announced that North Frayser, Raleigh and Cunningham summer camps will report to Ed Rice Community Center on Monday due to a loss of power at their respective sites.
