LAKELAND, Tenn. - A power outage has caused school officials in Lakeland, Bartlett and Arlington to close two schools today, Aug. 10.
Both Lakeland Elementary and Lakeland Preparatory will be closed, and all extracurricular activities are cancelled.
In nearby Arlington, both Arlington Elementary and Arlington Middle School are also closed for power loss. All other Arlington schools are open for normal operations, Arlington Community Schools report.
Three schools in Bartlett are closed for the same reason: Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy, Bon Lin Elementary and Bon Lin Middle are closed today, Bartlett City Schools officials say.
An overnight storm left as many as 21,000 customers without electrical power, according to MLGW.
