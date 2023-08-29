MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search continues for whoever is responsible for a shooting that killed a woman and seriously injured two people in Downtown Memphis on Sunday.

The shooting is leading some people to have second thoughts about visiting downtown Memphis.

"I'm afraid. That is why I am here. I was just looking at how close I was to the bullets, and I am like I have to do something different. I can't stay out until two in the morning,” said Reveta Fuller.

Fuller owns a transportation business, Fye Tini Express, where she offers rides on her golf cart to people throughout downtown Memphis.

She said that is what she was doing just before 3:00 a.m., Sunday morning when gunshots rang out along South Main Street near Pontotoc Avenue.

"All of this crime downtown is unfortunate to the people who make their money the honest way. We do not make what we used to make. It is a significant difference,” said Fuller.

The shooting left a woman dead and two people in critical condition.

“That was not right. That was not fair. She was cheated out of her life for what,” said Fuller.

Fuller said she began to see a downward shift in business following the mass shooting that injured eight people in downtown earlier this month.

“Memphis is hurting their city for what? You’re making people not want to come here. Why? This could be a beautiful city. Money could be flowing through here. It could be a great tourist attraction. But when you put fear in people’s hearts they don’t want to come visit,” said Fuller.

A few weeks ago, Memphis police enacted a safety plan to keep crime out of certain parts of downtown.

A few weeks ago, Memphis police enacted a safety plan to keep crime out of certain parts of downtown.

Many people said it is working within the corridor around Beale Street, but not so much just blocks away.