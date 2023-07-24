MEMPHIS, Tenn. - US Marshalls arrested two men with outstanding warrants in a planned search of a hotel room for only one of them.
While executing a search warrant for Deangelo Valentine on July 21st at the Garden Inn & Suites on American Way, Marshalls and detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff Department's Organized Crime Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team unexpectedly discovered a second man with an outstanding warrant.
During the raid, officers also could see items on tabletops possibly linked to more crimes, including a handgun, marijuana and a car programmer, an affidavit reads.
A stolen Dodge Caravan was located in the parking lot next to the room.
Valentine, 21, was arrested without incident.
His warrant included charges of possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Officers discovered Keshaun Johnson, 26, in the room.
A criminal check on Johnson indicated a local outstanding warrant on charges that include a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, unlawful carrying or possessing a weapon and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
Detectives conducted a follow-up search warrant of the room.
Then they also recovered a second handgun inside a backpack and marijuana behind a TV, the report said.
The marijuana was later to be measured at 6.4 grams. The Caravan was returned to its owner.
Valentine's bond was set at $129,000; there was no bond information provided for Johnson.
