MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As if the brutal summer heat isn't enough reason to want to stay indoors, it's also prime season for mosquitos.

The Shelby County Health Department says West Nile virus has been detected in at least two people and a record number of mosquitoes in the county.

West Nile virus can be very serious, and in severe cases can lead to hospitalization or death.

With these known cases in Shelby County, the health department and Mid-South doctors said it's important to do what you can to protect yourself.

"I try to stay inside as much as possible, just try to cover up as much as I can, and use repellent spray," Ebony Upshaw of Memphis said.

The health department said mosquitos positive for West Nile virus have been found in 30 Shelby County zip codes.

"That is obviously made worse by all these storms and the rain and the muggy weather," Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial Healthcare said. "All those favor mosquitos, and they already have the upper hand on us with this infection.

Dr. Threlkeld said most cases of West Nile virus cause no symptoms or go undetected. But some can be deadly.

"The people that have the really neuroinvasive forms of this with encephalitis and polio like illness, most of those people end up with some sort of significant neurological deficits downstream and they don't fully recover from that," Dr. Threlkeld said.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist with Methodist Le Bonheur, said there is no specific treatment for West Nile, which makes prevention even more important.

"Dawn to dusk is when mosquitos are most active, so you want to stay indoors during this time if you can," Dr. Mazumder said. "You want to dress if possible, in lose fitting clothing and wear long pants and sleeves to minimize skin exposure."

Mosquito repellents that contain deet offer the best protection against mosquito bites.

Another thing to keep in mind: mosquitos love standing water.

Without it, they can't breed and spread disease in large numbers.

That's why if you have any standing water in pots around your house, it's a good idea to empty and clean those out at least once a week.