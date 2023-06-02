MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second arrest has been made in a shooting outside the East Memphis Huey's restaurant on April 30, police said.
Patrick Vaughn, 18, was charged with theft of property $1,000 to $60,000, five counts of aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle and reckless endangerment, according to court documents.
The incident involved an off-duty police officer who confronted two men he saw attempting to break into a car; gunshots were exchanged between the man and one of the two burglars, police said.
RELATED: Car thieves, off-duty officer exchange gunfire outside of Huey's, Memphis Police say
Vaughn made a court appearance June 1 and is scheduled for a second one on June 12th.
Chase Harris, 19, the other one charged, is also scheduled for a court appearance June 12.
RELATED: Man arrested in shooting outside Huey's restaurant, police say
Additional video surveillance at 4872 Poplar helped police identify Vaughn as a suspect after an officer recognized Vaughn from prior arrests, police said.
A witness from the scene identified Vaughn in a police photo lineup.
FOX13 has reported previously on Vaughn's arrest on other charges.
Vaughn, along with three others, were arrested for a drug bust on May 5th at a residence on Acadia Place in Cordova, police said.
RELATED: 60 pounds of marijuana, weapons bust in Cordova leads to 4 men arrested
In that case, Shelby County Sheriff's found a total of 60 pounds of marijuana, stolen handguns and a key fob programmer, among other items.
Vaughn's bond was set at $325,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Car crash in North Memphis leaves 4 injured, police say
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Rigged wire led to apartment fire that killed four young children, MFD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives