WATCH: Second man arrested in shooting incident outside Huey's restaurant, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second arrest has been made in a shooting outside the East Memphis Huey's restaurant on April 30, police said.

Patrick Vaughn, 18, was charged with theft of property $1,000 to $60,000, five counts of aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle and reckless endangerment, according to court documents.

The incident involved an off-duty police officer who confronted two men he saw attempting to break into a car; gunshots were exchanged between the man and one of the two burglars, police said.

Vaughn made a court appearance June 1 and is scheduled for a second one on June 12th.

Chase Harris, 19, the other one charged, is also scheduled for a court appearance June 12.

Additional video surveillance at 4872 Poplar helped police identify Vaughn as a suspect after an officer recognized Vaughn from prior arrests, police said.

A witness from the scene identified Vaughn in a police photo lineup.

FOX13 has reported previously on Vaughn's arrest on other charges.

Vaughn, along with three others, were arrested for a drug bust on May 5th at a residence on Acadia Place in Cordova, police said.

In that case, Shelby County Sheriff's found a total of 60 pounds of marijuana, stolen handguns and a key fob programmer, among other items.

Vaughn's bond was set at $325,000.

