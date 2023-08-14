MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after he and his brother got into a fight that turned deadly when shots were fired inside a business, Memphis Police said.
Jermaine Carlton, 28, was charged with second-degree murder.
Two men were fighting inside the Family Dollar on Mendenhall Road about 6:30 p.m. on July 26, and a call to Memphis Police was upgraded from fighting to shots fired as officers arrived, according to a court document.
A man, Jeremy Maddox, was treated by Memphis Fire officials with injuries, but died at that scene.
Witnesses in the store told officers two men were arguing, and one of them was Carlton's brother, Jeremy.
Their dispute turned physical. before Jermaine Carlton pulled a gun and shot the man, MPD said.
Jeremy Carlton left his wallet at the scene, and MPD used information in it to identify him as a suspect.
He was later identified in a police photo lineup.
Jeremy Carlton was first arrested on July 26 and charged with second-degree murder, police said.
No bond information was provided.
