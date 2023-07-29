Road closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Second Street between Court and Madison downtown will be closed for road work, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, Second Street has been closed due to road work by MLGW and Public Works.

There is no timeframe for reopening.

Check back to this story for more updates.

