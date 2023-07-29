MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Second Street between Court and Madison downtown will be closed for road work, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, Second Street has been closed due to road work by MLGW and Public Works.
There is no timeframe for reopening.
Check back to this story for more updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- West Memphis man dead after high-speed chase in Arkansas, police say
- Groceries will be tax-free in Tennessee for three months
- Man shot in Orange Mound, suspect on the run, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives