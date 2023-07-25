MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A security guard was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis high school Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The man was shot around 7:20 a.m. outside of Freedom Prep Academy Westwood on Parkrose Road and rushed to Regional One in critical condition, said.
