WATCH: Injured man in shooting at high school taken to hospital, Memphis Fire says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A security guard was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis high school Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

The man was shot around 7:20 a.m. outside of Freedom Prep Academy Westwood on Parkrose Road and rushed to Regional One in critical condition, said. 

