MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crisis was narrowly avoided at the Margolin Hebrew Academy in East Memphis on Monday.
According to school leadership, the robust security measures at the academy and other Jewish institutions around the Mid-South paid off in a big way.
The Secure Community Network (SCN) is the organization behind the school’s security and security of many Jewish institutions nationwide. Leadership there credits the fact that no one was injured to constant preparation.
Amanda Braswell, the organization’s regional security advisor for Memphis, called the incident the most serious threat to Memphis’s Jewish community she has seen.
“This is the thing that we all prepare for,” Braswell said.
According to MPD, a gunman tried and failed to get into the Margolin Hebrew Academy’s doors, then walked around the building before firing four shots as he left. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations reports officers found and shot him later that afternoon.
Other than the suspect, no one was injured.
“The people that survive these incidents do not see their survival as an accident,” Stuart Frisch, the national training and exercise director for SCN, said. “They see their survival as a logical result.”
Frisch and Braswell said incidents like what happened Monday, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting of 2018 and the Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis of 2022 have highlighted the need for increased security at Jewish institutions throughout the United States. That means applying for grant money to improve security whenever possible, installing fences, putting ballistic film on windows and other measures.
“2% of the population is Jewish and we make up 62% of faith-based hate crime,” Braswell said.
The threats don’t just come from outside.
According to state Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, the gunman was a former student at the academy.
Braswell said SCN’s drills cover situations like that as well.
“Threats do come from the inside and sometimes those can be the most challenging,” she said.
Braswell and Frisch praised MPD’s quick response to the situation.
They said they are constantly reviewing and improving the security at the facilities they cover. They hope to see more institutions across other religions adopt similar measures and collaborate in the future.
