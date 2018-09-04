Seen on 13: Galilee Memorial Gardens' lengthy legal history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Problems with the Galilee Memorial Gardens date back to 2014. That’s when the first legal paperwork accused the cemetery of continuing to sell burial plots, even though there was no room on the property.
The state began investigating, filing reports every couple month on its finding.
Back in June 2015, the court approved plans for markers to be placed on grave throughout the cemetery.
Related Stories:
- 1200 families filed lawsuit against Mid-South cemetery
- Seen on 13: List of names for Galilee Memorial Cemetery
- WATCH: Headstone found in storage at Galilee Cemetery
In the state’s most recent report, it announced a landscaping company would begin removing trash and returning families with their loved one's headstones.
READ ALL: Galilee Memorial Gardens reports
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man claims MPD police car caused wreck, officers urged him not to get taken to hospital
- 2-month-old suffers skull fracture; Memphis mother behind bars
- One dead, another injured after double shooting in Highland Heights
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}