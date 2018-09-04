  • Seen on 13: Galilee Memorial Gardens' lengthy legal history

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Problems with the Galilee Memorial Gardens date back to 2014. That’s when the first legal paperwork accused the cemetery of continuing to sell burial plots, even though there was no room on the property.

    The state began investigating, filing reports every couple month on its finding.

    Back in June 2015, the court approved plans for markers to be placed on grave throughout the cemetery.

    In the state’s most recent report, it announced a landscaping company would begin removing trash and returning families with their loved one's headstones.

