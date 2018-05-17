Seen on 13: List of names for Galilee Memorial Cemetery

The disgraced former owner of the Galilee Memorial Cemetery had a collection of headstones and memorials in storage when the state shut him down in 2014.
In addition to burial services, the former owner also made monuments and memorials.
The state said it appears some of the markers were never delivered or returned to their owners.
Now, the state is asking the owners of those monuments to claim them. People can find a list of the names on the markers here.
There are more than 7,000 bodies in the cemetery but only about 3000 headstones.
