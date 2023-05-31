MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who was working at Sephora's warehouse lost his job after they conducted a background check.
A new filing on behalf of Mr. Kelvin Nash, 41, who alleged the international beauty revoked an offer of employment based on a past criminal record.
According to the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, that is a violation.
In December 2022, Sephora retracted Mr. Nash's job offer due to a decade-old criminal conviction, despite the conviction having no bearing on his ability to perform the job.
“I was excited for my job at Sephora and I was devastated when the company told me I couldn’t return to work just because of a criminal charge that happened over ten years ago,” said Mr. Nash. “I feel this decision was unfair, I was qualified, had the skills and was ready to do the job and do it well.”
According to the charge, Mr. Nash received the job offer for a full-time forklift operator position at Sephora's distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Two weeks into his role, Sephora revoked the offer following a background check that revealed his prior criminal conviction.
"Mr. Nash's case reveals an alarming pattern where the rights and opportunities of individuals are unfairly curtailed due to past criminal records, even when those records have no relevance to their ability to perform the job,” said Ossai Miazad, attorney for Mr. Nash, partner at Outten & Golden LLP and co-chair of the firm’s Discrimination & Retaliation Practice Group. “Such policies disproportionately affect African American and Latino/a applicants and employees."
Mr. Nash's charge seeks back pay, front pay, lost benefits, compensatory and punitive damages, nominal damages, reasonable attorneys' fees and costs, injunctive relief, including reinstatement, and other appropriate relief.
