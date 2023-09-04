MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The next Memphis mayor and city council representatives will be decided in a month.
The deadline for residents to register to vote in the Oct. 5 local election is today, Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The first day for early voting is Friday, Sept. 15, and the last day for early voting is Saturday, Sept. 30.
The Shelby County Election Commission enables residents to register to vote online by visiting http://govotetn.com/
Those preferring to register via paper application can download a fillable paper one by clicking here, then mailing the application to Shelby County Election Commission, 980 Nixon Drive, Memphis, TN 38134.
Or, applications can be hand-delivered at the above location on Nixon, or at 157 Poplar Ave., Suite 137.
Nine people are candidates for Memphis mayor, replacing two-term current Mayor Jim Strickland.
Elections for city council will include nine districts.
Click here to reach the Shelby County Election Commission for more information. Or call 901-222-1200.
