WATCH: Serious smoke: World Championship BBQ chefs cook today for judging tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's Day 3 for the best barbecue cooks in the world.

Today's schedule for the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest:

  • Gates Open: 11 a.m.
  • Park Closes: 12a.m.
  • Home Depot Demo: 12 p.m. – Doug Scheiding – Traeger
  • Grill Mates Demo: 1 p.m. – Grilled Texas Pork Tenderloin (samples available)
  • Home Depot Demo: 1:00 p.m. – Blazing Star BBQ – Jealous Devil
  • Home Depot Demo: 2:00 p.m. – Cool Smoke BBQ & Weber Culinary – Tuffy Stone and Dustin Green
  • Kingsford Tour of Champions: 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.
  • BBQ Alley with Big Green Egg and Friends: 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
  • Home Depot Demo: 3 p.m. – Susie Bulloch (Hey Grill Hey) – Char-Griller
  • Grill Mates Demo: 4 p.m. – Spicy Nashville Hot Style Pork Ribs (samples available)
  • Home Depot Demo: 4 p.m. – Jean Paul Bourgeois – Loco Cookers
  • Home Depot Demo: 5 p.m. – Derek Wolf – Oklahoma Joe’s
  • Home Depot Demo: 6 p.m. – Scott Bartlow (Bartlow’s BBQ) – Kamado Joe
  • Awards Ceremony (Anything But, Hot Wings, Sauce): 6:00 p.m.
  • Home Depot Demo: 7:00 p.m. – Rasheed Philips
  • Featured Entertainment after awards, time is approximate:
    • Cracker: 9:15 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News