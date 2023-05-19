MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's Day 3 for the best barbecue cooks in the world.
Today's schedule for the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest:
- Gates Open: 11 a.m.
- Park Closes: 12a.m.
- Home Depot Demo: 12 p.m. – Doug Scheiding – Traeger
- Grill Mates Demo: 1 p.m. – Grilled Texas Pork Tenderloin (samples available)
- Home Depot Demo: 1:00 p.m. – Blazing Star BBQ – Jealous Devil
- Home Depot Demo: 2:00 p.m. – Cool Smoke BBQ & Weber Culinary – Tuffy Stone and Dustin Green
- Kingsford Tour of Champions: 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.
- BBQ Alley with Big Green Egg and Friends: 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- Home Depot Demo: 3 p.m. – Susie Bulloch (Hey Grill Hey) – Char-Griller
- Grill Mates Demo: 4 p.m. – Spicy Nashville Hot Style Pork Ribs (samples available)
- Home Depot Demo: 4 p.m. – Jean Paul Bourgeois – Loco Cookers
- Home Depot Demo: 5 p.m. – Derek Wolf – Oklahoma Joe’s
- Home Depot Demo: 6 p.m. – Scott Bartlow (Bartlow’s BBQ) – Kamado Joe
- Awards Ceremony (Anything But, Hot Wings, Sauce): 6:00 p.m.
- Home Depot Demo: 7:00 p.m. – Rasheed Philips
- Featured Entertainment after awards, time is approximate:
- Cracker: 9:15 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives