MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ups and downs are the nature of river levels. But, lately the Mississippi River has reaching higher highs and lower lows - and doing so more frequently.
The dynamic change in the river level doesn't only leave flooding and boats stuck in the mud, it can also take money out of your pocket.
In 2011, the Mississippi River crested at 48 feet in Memphis, it's highest level in seven decades, turning Riverside Drive into part of the river itself.
But, just 11 years later, it hit a historic mark in the other direction, drying up, stranding boats, uncovering artifacts submerged since the Civil War and bringing barge traffic to a halt.
Scientists say those historic high and low marks should not happen that closely together and point to the Mississippi River as one of our country's greatest indicators of climate change.
"And I'm thinking that we'll see more 2011 floods now," said Gene Rench who worked as a meteorologist and hydrologist for the National Weather Service for nearly 50 years. "And, not in 30 years. Not in 75 years, but more like every 20 years."
While more than 2,000 barges sat, unmoving, on the Mississippi River, farmers let crops die in the fields, driving up food prices and driving down business in Memphis.
In a typical year, 92 percent of U.S. agricultural exports travel by barge along the Mississippi River and the Port of Memphis has a $9.8 Billion impact on the Bluff City every year.
