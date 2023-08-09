MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cleanup is underway after Wednesday morning’s round of storms.
Sherwood Forest in East Memphis was one of the hardest hit areas.
Massive, uprooted trees have become a common sight in the neighborhood. Crews spent the afternoon clearing them out of the road.
Neighbors said they had to start cutting one fallen tree with a chainsaw after its branches trapped someone in their house.
“My neighbor across the street, they had a tree fall on it and couldn’t get in or out the door and there was someone inside,” Benjamin Naylor, who helped clear the tree, said. “We were able to use the saw to clear that out”
Naylor said his neighbors were grateful once the work was done. He wasn’t the only person to step up during the storm.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Cory Branan, whose living room caved in when a tree fell on it, said. “It seems like it was a crack of thunder inside the house.”
Branan said he and his family took shelter under a mattress until the hail passed and they could head outside.
“It’s like the sky was falling,” he said. “Just whatever we could do.”
Branan said they had to climb through the branches to get out and were greeted by a group of neighbors who offered to help however they could. They then cleared the branches blocking his door.
“I just want to thank the neighbors,” he said. “Everyone in this neighborhood is fantastic.”
Once the immediate danger of the storm was gone, many in the neighborhood were left without power.
“I’m without power here, so I ran down to my parents’ land in Mississippi and grabbed the farm generator,” Ben Abney, who lives on Wilshire Road, said.
Abney used that generator to set up a charging station complete with a fan in his front yard.
“I figure as it gets later in the day and people’s phones start to die, they are going to need it,” he said.
Abney also stocked up on watermelon and cantaloupe, then spent the afternoon handing out slices.
“If you have more than you need, you share,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Much of the neighborhood was still without power Wednesday night. The MLGW app reports the damage still needs to be assessed and offered no estimate for when it might be restored.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death at car wash in Hollywood, MPD says
- New cash award offered in investigation of elderly woman killed at her home, TBI says
- Severe weather destroys homes, cars in Sherwood Forest
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives