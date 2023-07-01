WATCH: Sewer rates will go up in Bartlett, first time since 2011

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Sewer and other fee increases are expected to take place for residents in Bartlett.

Sewer rates will increase starting July 1.

This is due to the city's increasing investments in sewer infrastructure for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

The last time sewer rates were increased in Bartlett was in 2011.

There will also be a $5 fee to support changing all street lights to LED.

