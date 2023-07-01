BARTLETT, Tenn. - Sewer and other fee increases are expected to take place for residents in Bartlett.
Sewer rates will increase starting July 1.
This is due to the city's increasing investments in sewer infrastructure for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.
The last time sewer rates were increased in Bartlett was in 2011.
There will also be a $5 fee to support changing all street lights to LED.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx eliminates 'small number' of positions, the company says
- Teen injured after house with 2-year-old inside shot in Parkway Village, MPD says
- List of cooling centers and water distribution sites in the Mid-South
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives