MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution.
John Edwards Hammond, 30, and Taquita Hughes, 28, were charged with trafficking for commercial sex acts, police said.
A woman contacted MPD's Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force on June 10th.
She said she met Hughes and Hammond in St. Louis three months again.
She was moved by them in a car to Memphis by both of them.
They then forced her into working as a prostitute, making her earn at least at $1,000 a day as a prostitute, police said.
The victim feared for her life because Hammond had her identification and knew where she lived, she told police.
Text messages in the woman's cell phone provided police with communications among the three about arranging sex, and the two taking her money.
Both Hammond and Hughes' bonds were set at $100,00.
