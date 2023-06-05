MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for possessing child pornography on a personal online account, police said.
Cameran Montgomery, 20, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) made Memphis Police aware in June 2022 of a series of complaints about a Google user account possessing numerous sexually explicit videos containing children.
The uploaded videos stemmed from November 2021 through May 2022, police said.
Montgomery's online account was identified as the unique user, police said.
MPD viewed the files and found that 20 of them included children engaged in sexual activity.
A records search warrant was conducted and police uncovered images and personal documents and photos that only Montgomery would have access to, police reported, verifying the ownership of the account.
Computer files, including personal documents, loan applications and photos that only could have derived from Montgomery and an address on Marigold Lane.
No bond had been set for him.
